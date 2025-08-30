Chief of General Staff Gerasimov: Special Military Operation in Ukraine Will Continue into Autumn

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov declared that the special military operation will continue through autumn with offensive actions, emphasizing that Moscow now firmly holds the strategic initiative.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Valery Gerasimov

Russia Claims Strategic Initiative on the Battlefield

According to Gerasimov, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that he summed up the results of the spring–summer campaign of 2025 and outlined new tasks for troop groupings for the autumn period. He stressed that Russian forces maintain the strategic initiative and that Ukrainian troops are under severe strain.

“The execution of tasks within the special military operation will continue through offensive actions. Today we are clarifying objectives for troop groupings heading into autumn,” said Gerasimov.

He argued that Ukraine’s military has been forced to constantly shift its most combat-ready units between crisis areas, suffering heavy losses while trying to slow Russia’s advance.

Territorial Gains and Buffer Zone Creation

In July, Russian forces captured the strategic city of Chasiv Yar, after battles that had raged since the summer of 2024. By August, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov reported that Russia’s monthly territorial advances had doubled from 300–400 square kilometers earlier in the year to 600–700 square kilometers by summer.

Simultaneously, following the full capture of the Kursk region in spring, Russian troops launched an offensive into Ukraine’s Sumy region. By summer, they had seized multiple settlements and established what Moscow calls a “buffer zone.”

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces brought under their control several key settlements including Selydove, Novohrodivka, Ukrainsk, and Lunacharske.

Securing the Border Regions

Gerasimov stated that Russian troops are creating security zones in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, a task overseen by the “Sever” (North) group of forces. He reported that 13 settlements and 210 square kilometers in Sumy are now under Russian control, while in Kharkiv forces are advancing around Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

“Tasks to create a security zone along our border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions are being successfully fulfilled,” said Gerasimov.

He also noted that Russian forces have almost completely encircled Kupyansk in Kharkiv and seized roughly half of the city.

Background and International Context

President Vladimir Putin had earlier ordered the establishment of a buffer zone along the Russian border after Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions suffered repeated attacks from Ukrainian artillery, drones, and sabotage groups. The Kursk region was fully retaken by Russia in April after more than eight months of Ukrainian presence in border districts.

According to The New York Times, Russia’s army achieved its most significant advances of 2025 in June, followed by deeper moves into Dnipropetrovsk region in July.

Peace Process Resumes Amid Escalation

Amid these battlefield developments, a new diplomatic track opened. In February 2025, following a phone call between Putin and Donald Trump, Russia and the United States held their first comprehensive talks in Riyadh in three years. At that time, Russia was finalizing control over Kursk region.

Direct Russia-Ukraine talks also resumed, with three rounds held in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23. So far, progress has been limited to humanitarian issues. Negotiations continued in August with a meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska.