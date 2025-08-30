Eight Shots Fired: Ex-Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Killed in Broad Daylight in Lviv

Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker and Euromaidan commander Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv, with investigators pursuing revenge and geopolitical motives behind the brazen assassination.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vadim Chuprina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Andriy Parubiy 2017 Vadim Chuprina

Gunman in Courier Uniform Fired Eight Shots

According to preliminary reports, the attacker was dressed in a courier uniform when he opened fire on Parubiy in the Sykhiv district of Lviv. The politician was struck by eight bullets and died at the scene before medical teams arrived. Witnesses said the assailant concealed his weapon in a bag and escaped on an electric bicycle.

Zelensky Confirms the Assassination

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Parubiy’s death, noting he had been briefed by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on the initial circumstances. Local governor Maksym Kozytsky also confirmed the killing, while Ukrainian police launched a manhunt for the shooter.

Possible Revenge Motives Linked to Odessa and Maidan

The Telegram channel of Strana.ua suggested the main version under discussion is revenge for Parubiy’s alleged role in the 2014 Odessa Trade Unions House tragedy and his leadership role during the Maidan uprising. The outlet wrote:

“The primary version being considered in political circles is revenge for his past actions — for the 2014 Maidan and the May 2 tragedy in Odessa. In this case, the organizer may be Russia or forces linked to it in Ukraine.”

Reactions from Ukrainian Politicians

Irina Herashchenko, leader of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction and a close political ally of Parubiy, blamed Moscow for the killing. She stated:

“We link this to his state-building pro-Ukrainian position. Moscow sincerely hated Parubiy as one of the creators of the modern Ukrainian state.”

A Polarizing Figure in Ukrainian Politics

Parubiy’s career was marked by controversy. In 2013–2014 he served as commander of the “Self-Defense of Maidan” during the Euromaidan protests and later briefly headed Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. His tenure as Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada lasted from 2016 to 2019. Over the years, he faced multiple investigations in Ukraine and was accused by Russian authorities of responsibility for civilian deaths in Donbas.

Russian Charges and Previous Assassination Attempts

In October 2023, Russia’s Investigative Committee indicted Parubiy in absentia for approving the military operation in Donbas that led to over 1,200 civilian casualties. Earlier, in 2014, he survived a grenade attack during a meeting with his Self-Defense colleagues. Ukrainian authorities at the time accused pro-Russian militants of orchestrating the attempt on his life.

The assassination of Andriy Parubiy marks one of the most high-profile political killings in Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict with Russia, raising new questions about security, internal divisions, and the role of foreign actors.