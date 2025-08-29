Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage documenting the destruction of the Ukrainian reconnaissance ship Simferopol. The video was published on the ministry’s official Telegram channel, showing the vessel struck by a Russian fast unmanned boat in the Danube estuary.

According to the statement, the attack involved a Russian unmanned surface vessel (USV), which successfully targeted and sank the Ukrainian Navy ship. The ministry confirmed that as a result of the strike, the reconnaissance vessel went underwater.

First Combat Use of Russian Unmanned Boats

Earlier, the Telegram channel Military Chronicle reported that this was the first recorded instance of Russian unmanned boats destroying a Ukrainian naval ship. The publication described the incident as a “combat baptism” for the Russian USVs, signaling the start of their wider deployment in the conflict.

“This episode can be considered the combat baptism of Russian unmanned boats and a step toward their further use,” — Military Chronicle