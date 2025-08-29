Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Anihilating Ukrainian Neptune System

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the destruction of a Ukrainian Neptune missile system in Zaporizhzhia region. The strike was carried out by a Russian Iskander operational-tactical missile system.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian launcher was located near the settlement of Lyubytske in Zaporizhzhia. A precision strike from the Iskander complex with a high-explosive warhead targeted the site.
In its official statement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported:
“As a result of the strike by an Iskander operational-tactical missile with a high-explosive warhead, the Neptune missile system was completely destroyed together with its combat crew of ten Ukrainian servicemen.”
The ministry also released video footage of the strike, showing the destruction of the Ukrainian missile system. The footage was published on the Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel.
The R-360 Neptune (Ukrainian: Р-360 «Нептун», romanized: R-360 "Neptun") is a Ukrainian subsonic cruise missile with all-weather capabilities developed by the Luch Design Bureau in Kyiv as an anti-ship missile, with a later variant for land attack. Neptune's design is based on the Soviet Kh-35 subsonic anti-ship missile, with substantially improved range, targeting and electronics equipment. It has a range of over 200 kilometres. The system requirement was for a single missile to defeat surface warships and transport vessels with a displacement of up to 9,000 tonnes, either in convoys or moving individually. The first training missile divizion (battalion) entered service with the Ukrainian Navy in March 2021, with the first operational naval use in 2022. The land-attack variant has a new guidance system and was first fielded and used in 2023. "Long Neptune", an extended range land attack variant with a claimed 1000 km range, was first used in 2025, according to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
