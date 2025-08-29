Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Anihilating Ukrainian Neptune System

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the destruction of a Ukrainian Neptune missile system in Zaporizhzhia region. The strike was carried out by a Russian Iskander operational-tactical missile system.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian launcher was located near the settlement of Lyubytske in Zaporizhzhia. A precision strike from the Iskander complex with a high-explosive warhead targeted the site.

In its official statement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported:

“As a result of the strike by an Iskander operational-tactical missile with a high-explosive warhead, the Neptune missile system was completely destroyed together with its combat crew of ten Ukrainian servicemen.”

The ministry also released video footage of the strike, showing the destruction of the Ukrainian missile system. The footage was published on the Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel.

