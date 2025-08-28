Russian forces struck a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance ship, the Simferopol, the Russian Defence Ministry said. The vessel was spotted in the Danube River delta within the area of Russia's special military operation, and Russian troops targeted it using a high-speed unmanned boat (UAV). The ministry reported that the Ukrainian ship sank as a result of the attack.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Photographer's Name: Unknown, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Simferopol'1991

Unmanned Boats Make Combat Debut

Voennaya Khronika (Military Chronicles) Telegram channel described the incident as the first successful destruction of a Ukrainian Navy vessel by Russian unmanned boats, calling it a "baptism of fire” for these drones. Analysts noted that with busy maritime traffic to Odessa, unmanned boats could continue to find targets, opening a new phase of naval warfare where Russian drones can not only respond to attacks but also deliver them proactively.

About the Sunken Ukrainian Ship

WarGonzo Telegram channel described the sunken Simferopol as an "extremely unlucky vessel,” representing the current state of the Ukrainian Navy. Originally a Soviet-built medium freezer trawler, the ship was converted in 2016 into a military reconnaissance vessel with a radio-technical intelligence station, a 30-mm gun, and Igla MANPADS. It was launched in Kyiv in April 2019 but suffered a fire on board in May and remained under repairs and testing until its destruction.

Commentators suggested that the Russian unmanned boat may have prevented the ship's first operational deployment, noting:

"Perhaps the attack prevented the Ukrainian reconnaissance trawler's maiden voyage. There's a lesson in not naming your ships after foreign cities.”

Other Military Actions on August 28

Earlier the same day, the Russian Defence Ministry reported group strikes using high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and drones, on Ukrainian military targets. Strikes reportedly hit defense industry enterprises and air bases, achieving all designated objectives. Pro-Russian local coordinator Sergey Lebedev also claimed that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian command posts near Kyiv and warehouses, as well as key logistical nodes.

Additionally, Russian troops reportedly took control of the urban-type settlement Nelepovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and struck nine Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Seversk, Fedorovka, Konstantinovka, and Dronovka, resulting in losses of up to 205 soldiers and equipment.