Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit

Russian Armed Forces carried out new missile strikes on targets in Kyiv and its suburbs, with powerful explosions reported across the city. By morning, thick smoke from fires had engulfed the capital, where helicopters were deployed to extinguish the blazes. The aftermath of the attack was recorded in more than 20 districts of Kyiv, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi.

Reports of explosions began around midnight on August 28, though their exact locations were initially unclear. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the country was hit overnight by 598 drones and 31 missiles, as reported by Strana.ua.

Targets of the Russian Strikes Revealed

Military correspondent Alexander Kots of Komsomolskaya Pravda stated that the drone attacks reached almost the entire territory of Ukraine, striking everything from airfields to railway infrastructure. In Kyiv, several defense industry enterprises were targeted.

“The Artem plant, the Kyiv Radio Plant, Spetsoboronmash, the Slavutych plant, the Institute of Explosion Materials Processing, and the company Ukrspetssystems came under attack,” Kots reported.

Meanwhile, military journalist Yevgeny Poddubny noted that the strikes also hit Zhulyany and Vasylkiv airfields in Kyiv region, as well as bases of the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces — including Starokostiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi and Kolomyia airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

“Several railway junctions used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also struck. Railway infrastructure was damaged in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava regions,” he wrote.

Former colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk emphasized that Russia had previously targeted Ukrainian railways and stations, though these strikes appeared less frequently in official reports.

“We do not strike railway lines that support the civilian population of Ukraine. But other tracks, access routes, relay cabinets, and switch systems that serve Ukraine’s military needs are legitimate targets,” he explained.

Zelensky Appeals to China and Hungary

Following the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed two countries considered friendly with Russia — Hungary and China — urging them to respond to the strikes.

“We expect China’s reaction to what is happening. China has repeatedly called for the war not to escalate and for a ceasefire. This is impossible because of Russia. We also expect Hungary’s reaction,” he wrote.

Zelensky additionally called for the imposition of new “tough sanctions” against Russia.

Details

Kyiv also Kiev, is the capital and most populous city of Ukraine. Located in the north-central part of the country, it straddles both sides of the Dnieper River. As of 1 January 2022, its population was 2,952,301, making Kyiv the seventh-most populous city in Europe. Kyiv is an important industrial, scientific, educational, and cultural center. It is home to many high-tech industries, higher education institutions, and historical landmarks. The city has an extensive system of public transport and infrastructure, including the Kyiv Metro

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
