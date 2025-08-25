Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis killed at least 15 people, including four journalists, sparking outrage over attacks on media workers.

Airstrike Hits Hospital in Khan Younis

According to Palestinian security sources, Israeli warplanes fired at least one missile at the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. A second strike followed as medical teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and collect the bodies of those killed.

Journalists Among the Victims

The Hamas-controlled media office confirmed that four journalists were killed during the attack while carrying out their reporting duties at the hospital. Their deaths bring the total number of media workers killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 244.

Journalists lost in the strike include Hussam al-Masri, affiliated with Reuters; Muaz Abu Taha, a reporter for NBC; Muhammad Salama, a photojournalist with Al Jazeera; and Maryam Abu Dakka, who worked with several outlets including the Associated Press.

Gaza Authorities Condemn Attack

Authorities in Gaza described the strike as a “horrific crime” by Israeli occupation forces, stressing that journalists were deliberately targeted while fulfilling their professional duties. Officials called on the international community to condemn Israel and hold it accountable for “ongoing crimes.”

Health and Civil Defense Casualties

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that two missiles struck the hospital, the second hitting as rescuers attempted to save survivors. In addition to the journalists, one firefighter was killed and seven civil defense workers were injured during rescue efforts.