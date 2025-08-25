World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight

Incidents

Amateur footballer Arseniy Eroshevich, 20, has died after a savage beating in Shchyolkovo near Moscow. The incident has sparked anger within the Russian Community football club, triggered allegations of ethnic involvement, and prompted appeals to senior law enforcement officials.

Russian Community Appeals to Security Chiefs

Following Eroshevich’s death, members of the Russian Community recorded a video message addressed to top security officials. In their statement, they criticized the current status of two individuals involved, who remain listed only as witnesses, and suggested that an ethnic group may have been involved in the violent attack.

Detentions and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have already detained four participants in the Shchyolkovo fight, with the investigation continuing. Among those arrested was Ruslan Denisov, a leader of the Russian Community, who was found in Obninsk and accused of extortion. Another 32-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The reported instigator of the conflict was a player from the rival club Diesel, which is composed largely of players from the Caucasus and CIS countries. Despite the fatal outcome, he remains free and continues to post videos from his luxury apartment, according to local sources.

Fatal Beating Captured on Video

The deadly confrontation took place on August 18 during a heated exchange between the two amateur clubs. A video later circulated online shows Eroshevich being confronted and then assaulted by several opponents. After being struck from behind, he fell and hit his head on the asphalt, losing consciousness, yet the attackers continued to beat him.

Doctors Fought to Save His Life

Eroshevich was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, including multiple fractures, a torn larynx, an open skull fracture, and a massive brain hematoma. He underwent two emergency surgeries and remained in intensive care in critical condition. Despite doctors’ efforts, his injuries proved fatal, and he passed away a few days later.

“His injuries were incompatible with life,” medical staff later confirmed.

