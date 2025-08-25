World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap

Incidents

A tragic accident in Russia’s Samara region claimed the lives of three tourists from Ulyanovsk after a zipline cable snapped, sending them plummeting from a height of up to 40 meters.

Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Красовский Алексей, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Tragedy Near Kinelsky District

The incident occurred in the Kinelsky district near a scenic viewpoint between the villages of Preobrazhenka and Krivaya Luka. According to witnesses, the group of three — two young women and one man — were taking turns riding the zipline. On one of the descents, a man and a woman fell together when the cable broke.

Eyewitness Accounts

One eyewitness who tried to rescue the victims reported that the man showed no signs of life immediately after the fall. The young woman, still alive, was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. He described the moment of the accident:

“The organizer Mikhail, at the young man’s request, pulled harder with a vehicle when towing the riders back. The sharp jerk caused the towing cable to entangle with the main supporting cables. Within seconds, it severed both the primary and reserve lines, and the tourists fell about 30–40 meters,” he explained.

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath

Video footage from the scene shows the riders descending just moments before the fatal incident. Emergency responders quickly arrived, but despite efforts, the victims could not be saved. Reports suggest that one of the women initially survived the fall, moving her limbs and complaining of back pain before dying in hospital care.

Previous Similar Incidents

This tragedy follows another recent accident in Nalchik, where a rope on a cable ride snapped at an amusement park on August 8, causing three people to fall from a height of around five meters. Fortunately, that earlier incident did not result in fatalities, unlike the Samara disaster.

