For Israel, There Is No Hunger in Gaza

Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds

The Gaza Strip has reached the fifth and most severe phase of hunger, classified as catastrophic, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) monitoring project. Reports predict that in the coming weeks, hunger thresholds will also be exceeded in the provinces of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

Photo: ochaopt.org by OCHA (UN) is licensed under published by the United Nations without a copyright notice Gaza Strip bombings

Israel Denies Causing Famine

Israel maintains that it is not starving Gaza, but is actively taking measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the UN IPC report, stating that, “The IPC report is not an analysis, but outright falsehood. Israel does not starve Gaza; Israel prevents hunger.”

Hamas Accused of Misusing Aid

Israeli authorities also accused the radical Palestinian movement Hamas of systematically stealing humanitarian assistance and using it for military purposes. The statement emphasized that “the only people truly starved in Gaza are Israeli hostages.”

Commitment to Civilian Aid

The Prime Minister’s office assured that Israel will continue to provide aid to civilians despite ongoing military operations.

UN Confirms Catastrophic Hunger

Earlier, the UN formally declared a state of catastrophic hunger in Gaza. As of August 15, 2025, the IPC confirmed that Gaza had reached the fifth phase of hunger — catastrophic conditions. “According to IPC estimates, over 500,000 people in the Gaza Strip currently live under catastrophic conditions characterized by hunger and extreme poverty,” the report stated.

Five Phases of Hunger

Phase 1 – Minimal / Food Secure

People have regular access to sufficient, nutritious food.

No immediate risk of hunger or malnutrition.

Phase 2 – Stressed / Borderline Food Insecurity

Access to food is marginal. Families may need to reduce quality or variety of meals.

Malnutrition risk starts to rise, but basic survival is still possible.

Phase 3 – Crisis

Households cannot consistently meet essential food needs.

Coping strategies include reducing portion sizes, skipping meals, or selling assets.

Acute malnutrition and hunger-related health problems increase.

Phase 4 – Emergency

Severe food shortages. People face life-threatening hunger without immediate aid.

Starvation and widespread malnutrition become evident.

Phase 5 – Famine/Catastrophe

The most extreme level of hunger.

Widespread mortality due to starvation and disease.

Urgent international humanitarian intervention is required.



In short, the fifth phase represents actual famine, where survival is in immediate danger, while the four earlier phases describe escalating levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.