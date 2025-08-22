The Gaza Strip has reached the fifth and most severe phase of hunger, classified as catastrophic, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) monitoring project. Reports predict that in the coming weeks, hunger thresholds will also be exceeded in the provinces of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.
Israel maintains that it is not starving Gaza, but is actively taking measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the UN IPC report, stating that, “The IPC report is not an analysis, but outright falsehood. Israel does not starve Gaza; Israel prevents hunger.”
Israeli authorities also accused the radical Palestinian movement Hamas of systematically stealing humanitarian assistance and using it for military purposes. The statement emphasized that “the only people truly starved in Gaza are Israeli hostages.”
The Prime Minister’s office assured that Israel will continue to provide aid to civilians despite ongoing military operations.
Earlier, the UN formally declared a state of catastrophic hunger in Gaza. As of August 15, 2025, the IPC confirmed that Gaza had reached the fifth phase of hunger — catastrophic conditions. “According to IPC estimates, over 500,000 people in the Gaza Strip currently live under catastrophic conditions characterized by hunger and extreme poverty,” the report stated.
Phase 1 – Minimal / Food Secure
Phase 2 – Stressed / Borderline Food Insecurity
Phase 3 – Crisis
Phase 4 – Emergency
Phase 5 – Famine/Catastrophe
Urgent international humanitarian intervention is required.
In short, the fifth phase represents actual famine, where survival is in immediate danger, while the four earlier phases describe escalating levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.
