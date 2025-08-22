World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

For Israel, There Is No Hunger in Gaza

Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds
Incidents

The Gaza Strip has reached the fifth and most severe phase of hunger, classified as catastrophic, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) monitoring project. Reports predict that in the coming weeks, hunger thresholds will also be exceeded in the provinces of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

Gaza Strip bombings
Photo: ochaopt.org by OCHA (UN) is licensed under published by the United Nations without a copyright notice
Gaza Strip bombings

Israel Denies Causing Famine

Israel maintains that it is not starving Gaza, but is actively taking measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the UN IPC report, stating that, “The IPC report is not an analysis, but outright falsehood. Israel does not starve Gaza; Israel prevents hunger.”

Hamas Accused of Misusing Aid

Israeli authorities also accused the radical Palestinian movement Hamas of systematically stealing humanitarian assistance and using it for military purposes. The statement emphasized that “the only people truly starved in Gaza are Israeli hostages.”

Commitment to Civilian Aid

The Prime Minister’s office assured that Israel will continue to provide aid to civilians despite ongoing military operations.

UN Confirms Catastrophic Hunger

Earlier, the UN formally declared a state of catastrophic hunger in Gaza. As of August 15, 2025, the IPC confirmed that Gaza had reached the fifth phase of hunger — catastrophic conditions. “According to IPC estimates, over 500,000 people in the Gaza Strip currently live under catastrophic conditions characterized by hunger and extreme poverty,” the report stated.

Five Phases of Hunger

Phase 1 – Minimal / Food Secure

  • People have regular access to sufficient, nutritious food.
  • No immediate risk of hunger or malnutrition.

Phase 2 – Stressed / Borderline Food Insecurity

  • Access to food is marginal. Families may need to reduce quality or variety of meals.
  • Malnutrition risk starts to rise, but basic survival is still possible.

Phase 3 – Crisis

  • Households cannot consistently meet essential food needs.
  • Coping strategies include reducing portion sizes, skipping meals, or selling assets.
  • Acute malnutrition and hunger-related health problems increase.

Phase 4 – Emergency

  • Severe food shortages. People face life-threatening hunger without immediate aid.
  • Starvation and widespread malnutrition become evident.

Phase 5 – Famine/Catastrophe

  • The most extreme level of hunger.
  • Widespread mortality due to starvation and disease.

Urgent international humanitarian intervention is required.
 
In short, the fifth phase represents actual famine, where survival is in immediate danger, while the four earlier phases describe escalating levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US Deploys Naval Armada to Caribbean as Venezuela Mobilizes Militias
Americas
US Deploys Naval Armada to Caribbean as Venezuela Mobilizes Militias
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
World
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Popular
America’s Double Standards on Borders: Ukraine, Georgia, and Beyond

Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.

JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Steve Witkoff Presents Russian Order of Courage to CIA Deputy Director's Family from Putin
Chikatilo’s Son Dies in Battle Near Kharkiv After Joining Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky Eyes Neutral Europe for Putin Talks, Criticizes China and Rejects Russian Language Status
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia Lyuba Lulko The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22 Dmitry Plotnikov Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán Oleg Artyukov
Ukrainian National Detained in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Marina Starovoitova Becomes First Woman to Captain Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
Last materials
Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds
Best Cheese Choices for Lowering LDL Cholesterol
Daily Hair Washing: Myths, Facts, and Best Practices
How to Prune Fruit Trees for Maximum Health and Yield
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia
The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22
Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán
Zelensky Calls for Direct Meeting with Putin, Open to Trump’s Proposed Format
Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Headquarters Annihilated in FAB-3000 Bomb Strike
Putin Refused to Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.