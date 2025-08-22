Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Headquarters Annihilated in FAB-3000 Bomb Strike

A Russian FAB-3000 bomb destroyed the headquarters of Ukraine’s 77th Airmobile Brigade in Kharkiv region, killing dozens of soldiers and crippling command operations.

Strike on 77th Brigade Command in Kharkiv

Russian forces struck the headquarters of Ukraine’s 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces with a powerful three-ton FAB-3000 bomb in Kharkiv region. According to reports, the command post was located in the basement of a school in the village of Lesnaya Stenka, where brigade commanders and assault troops were stationed. The strike destroyed the headquarters completely.

Preliminary data suggests that around 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, including 30 immediately, while others were buried under rubble. No civilian casualties were reported. The strike took place around 5 p.m. Moscow time on the previous day.

Expert: Ukrainian Command Structure Severely Damaged

Military expert and retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin explained that the destruction of the brigade’s headquarters would cripple communication within Ukrainian forces.

“This is literally the worst scenario: the troops do not know where to move or how to act. Confusion sets in, which naturally gives Russian forces an opportunity for a successful advance,” said Dandykin.

According to the expert, nearly the entire command of the 77th Airmobile Brigade was wiped out, and foreign advisers may also have been present at the headquarters. This development is especially critical in the Kharkiv direction, where intense fighting continues.

Russian Su-34 Bombers in Action

The strike was carried out using munitions from Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 fighter-bombers, which continue to play a key role in the ongoing military operation.

Zelensky Frequently Praised the 77th Brigade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly praised the 77th Airmobile Brigade for its effectiveness and resilience. On August 10, 2023, he expressed gratitude to its soldiers, and earlier, in spring 2023, he lauded the brigade’s role in the fierce battles for Bakhmut (Artemovsk).

“I especially want to note today the bravery, strength, and resilience of the warriors fighting in Donbas. One of the most difficult battles. Painful and heavy. The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade ‘Kholodny Yar’, the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment,” said Zelensky.

In January 2023, during the battles for Soledar, Zelensky also singled out the brigade, praising its paratroopers for holding their positions and inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.