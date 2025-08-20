Ukrainian F-16s and Su-27 Target Russian Kursk Region

Russian sources have alleged that Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets dropped guided bombs near the border village of Tetkino in the Kursk region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Defensie, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ F-16 multi-purpose fighter aircraft

The report was published by the Archangel Spetsnaz Telegram channel, which claimed that a pair of F-16 aircraft released guided aerial bombs in the vicinity of Tetkino, a village located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian Air Force Activity Intensifies

The channel noted an increase in Ukrainian military aviation activity. It also reported a separate incident involving a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft allegedly operating near Tetkino.

Ukrainian Saboteurs Penetrate Russian Territory

Earlier, Ukrainian sabotage groups reportedly crossed into Russia's Bryansk region. Subsequently, photos were published showing the bodies of neutralized saboteurs with gunshot wounds to their heads. According to Russian sources, three additional Ukrainian fighters were captured.