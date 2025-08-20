Russian sources have alleged that Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets dropped guided bombs near the border village of Tetkino in the Kursk region.
The report was published by the Archangel Spetsnaz Telegram channel, which claimed that a pair of F-16 aircraft released guided aerial bombs in the vicinity of Tetkino, a village located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border.
The channel noted an increase in Ukrainian military aviation activity. It also reported a separate incident involving a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft allegedly operating near Tetkino.
Earlier, Ukrainian sabotage groups reportedly crossed into Russia's Bryansk region. Subsequently, photos were published showing the bodies of neutralized saboteurs with gunshot wounds to their heads. According to Russian sources, three additional Ukrainian fighters were captured.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated deep into Russia’s Bryansk region but was intercepted, leaving three dead and three captured, including their special operations commander.