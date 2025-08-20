World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian F-16s and Su-27 Target Russian Kursk Region

Ukraine's F-16s Allegedly Strike Russia's Kursk Region
Incidents

Russian sources have alleged that Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets dropped guided bombs near the border village of Tetkino in the Kursk region.

F-16 multi-purpose fighter aircraft
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Defensie, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
F-16 multi-purpose fighter aircraft

The report was published by the Archangel Spetsnaz Telegram channel, which claimed that a pair of F-16 aircraft released guided aerial bombs in the vicinity of Tetkino, a village located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian Air Force Activity Intensifies

The channel noted an increase in Ukrainian military aviation activity. It also reported a separate incident involving a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft allegedly operating near Tetkino.

Ukrainian Saboteurs Penetrate Russian Territory

Earlier, Ukrainian sabotage groups reportedly crossed into Russia's Bryansk region. Subsequently, photos were published showing the bodies of neutralized saboteurs with gunshot wounds to their heads. According to Russian sources, three additional Ukrainian fighters were captured.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Lavrov Denies Cash Payment Problems at Alaska Summit with Trump
World
Lavrov Denies Cash Payment Problems at Alaska Summit with Trump
Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children
World
Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children Видео 
Putin–Zelensky Meeting May Be Held in Hungary Amid Debate Over Neutral Venue
World
Putin–Zelensky Meeting May Be Held in Hungary Amid Debate Over Neutral Venue
Popular
Photos Published of Ukrainian Fighters Who Entered Bryansk Region with Gunshot Head Wounds

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated deep into Russia’s Bryansk region but was intercepted, leaving three dead and three captured, including their special operations commander.

Ukrainian Saboteurs Walk 40 km into Russia Only to Get Bullet Holes to Their Heads
Lavrov Denies Cash Payment Problems at Alaska Summit with Trump
Moscow Responds to Rubio’s Claim of Sanctions Trouble at Alaska Summit
Trump Cuts Off von der Leyen During Heated Ukraine Peace Talks in Washington
Trump on Ukraine Deal: "A Lot of Land" in Exchange, Crimea and NATO Off the Table
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone Guy Somerset The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later Andrey Mihayloff American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Invites Zelensky to Moscow
Lavrov: Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya Were Never About Land Grab
Trump Interrupts White House Meeting with Zelensky and European Leaders for 40 Minutes to Call Putin
Trump Interrupts White House Meeting with Zelensky and European Leaders for 40 Minutes to Call Putin
Last materials
Russia Calls for Reliable Security Guarantees for Ukraine With China, U.S., UK and France
Ten Nations Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine Under Post-War Security Deal
Russian Forces Strike Fuel Facilities and Drone Plant in Odesa Region
Former Russian MP Accused of Selling Secrets to U.S. for $45 Million
Ukrainian Commander Syrsky Secretly Paid for His Father’s Treatment in Moscow
Ukrainian Saboteurs Walk 40 km into Russia Only to Get Bullet Holes to Their Heads
Russian Woman Climber Trapped for Seven Days on Peak Pobeda After Breaking Leg
Lavrov Denies Cash Payment Problems at Alaska Summit with Trump
Putin Suggests Hosting Zelensky in Moscow Following White House Summit
Hangover Recovery: Best Tips for Beating Alcohol Aftereffects
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.