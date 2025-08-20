Drone Assembly Plant and Fuel Depots Hit in Russian Strikes on Izmail and Odesa

Russian Forces Strike Fuel Facilities and Drone Plant in Odesa Region

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces carried out strikes on mooring facilities used to supply fuel for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on a drone assembly workshop. According to the ministry, the attacks were conducted using operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile troops, and artillery.

Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license Explosion and fire

Strikes on Fuel and Drone Infrastructure

The ministry stressed that all targets struck were exclusively military and energy-related facilities linked to Ukraine’s defense operations. In addition to the drone plant, the attacks damaged fuel storage sites intended to support Ukrainian troops.

Reports from Odesa Region

Earlier in the day, the head of the Odesa regional administration, Oleh Kiper, confirmed that infrastructure in Izmail had been damaged and that a fire broke out. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service specified that the blaze erupted at an energy and fuel facility. Local media, including RBC-Ukraine and Suspilne, reported explosions in Odesa late at night, following an air raid alert that lasted until after midnight.

The announcement follows a previous statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, which reported a “group strike” on a refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian forces in Donbas. These repeated attacks highlight Moscow’s continued focus on disrupting Ukraine’s logistics and energy networks.