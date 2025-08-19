Photos Published of Ukrainian Fighters Who Entered Bryansk Region with Gunshot Head Wounds

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) crossed into Russia’s Bryansk region, advancing dozens of kilometers before being intercepted by Russian forces. The unit was discovered 40 kilometers from the border in the Komarichsky district, where it was tracked and engaged by fire.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ukrainian saboteurs

According to reports, three Ukrainian commandos were killed, while three others — including the unit’s commander, a captain in Ukraine’s special operations forces — surrendered without resistance. The captured officer admitted that the group had planned to blow up a major railway junction and stage photographs for propaganda purposes.

Weapons and Equipment Seized

The Ukrainian group was found carrying nearly 10 kilograms of explosives, believed to be plastic explosives, along with seven F-1 grenades, Garmin communications devices, six AR-15 rifles equipped with suppressors, and rare Soviet-made special operations pistols — the PSS (Silent Pistol) and MSP (Miniature Special Pistol).

Accounts of the Clash

The Telegram channel Starche Edda reported that three saboteurs were eliminated in a brief firefight, while the commander “lay down and raised his hands the moment shooting began.” The channel also published images allegedly showing Ukrainian soldiers with fatal head wounds (WARNING: The images available via the link are extremely graphic and disturbing!!!).

Strategic Concerns in Bryansk Region

The Bryansk region has recently been identified as a likely site of Ukrainian incursions into Russia. Military analysts previously warned about the vulnerability of a key bridge near the village of Rudnya-Tsata in the Klimovsky district, close to the border with Ukraine. The bridge was considered the only convenient supply line for Russian positions and nearby settlements across the Tsata River, making it a potential target for sabotage.