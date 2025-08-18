Video Shows Russian Fighters Driving Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags

Russian troops stormed Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia direction using a captured NATO M113 armored personnel carrier. The vehicle bore both the Russian tricolor and a U.S. flag attached to its rear, creating a symbolic scene timed with the recent Russian-American summit.

According to soldiers of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Division, the foreign armored vehicle had been seized from Ukrainian forces some time earlier. Alongside the vehicle, they reportedly found a U.S. flag, which they later fixed next to the Russian flag following the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

The video of the assault shows Russian fighters advancing on Ukrainian positions in the captured M113. Their task was to dismantle entrenched defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The footage was filmed near Mala Tokmachka, an area that has witnessed heavy fighting throughout the conflict.

Ukrainian Drone Strike

On the return from the mission, the captured armored personnel carrier was targeted by a Ukrainian FPV drone. The strike damaged one of the vehicle’s tracks, but the crew only suffered a minor shake-up, escaping serious injury. Despite the setback, the dramatic use of the NATO-supplied vehicle has already drawn attention due to its strong political symbolism.