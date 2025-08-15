Deadly Blast Destroys Powder Workshop at Elastic Plant in Ryazan Region

A powerful explosion rocked the Elastic factory in the Shilovsky District of Ryazan Region on the morning of August 15, completely destroying the gunpowder workshop. According to preliminary reports, five people have died and twenty others were injured, ten of them in critical condition.
Local residents reported hearing a deafening sound around 11:00 AM, followed by a towering column of smoke rising above the plant. Footage captured a massive mushroom-shaped cloud and flames from the site. The factory is located near private residential homes, increasing the danger to the surrounding area.
Emergency services evacuated more than 100 people from the premises. The regional operations headquarters confirmed that the cause of the blast is believed to be a violation of safety regulations in the gunpowder production area. Mash reported that at least 20 people remain trapped under the rubble.
Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov arrived at the site to oversee emergency operations. Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors amid the debris of the destroyed workshop.
This is not the first fatal incident at the Elastic plant. In 2021, a similar explosion in the gunpowder production workshop claimed 17 lives shortly after workers began their shift. The tragedy was later linked to Razryad LLC, a company that had purchased part of the plant’s land and produced explosives there. Authorities had repeatedly found safety violations at the facility, leading to the arrest of the company’s CEO and founder during the investigation.
Founded in 1962, the Elastic Synthetic Fibers Plant was for decades the sole producer of components for aerial bombs and rocket artillery systems in Russia. For the settlement of Lesnoy, home to about 8,000 people, the plant remains the town’s main employer and a cornerstone of its economy.
