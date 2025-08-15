Deadly Blast Destroys Powder Workshop at Elastic Plant in Ryazan Region

Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty

A powerful explosion rocked the Elastic factory in the Shilovsky District of Ryazan Region on the morning of August 15, completely destroying the gunpowder workshop. According to preliminary reports, five people have died and twenty others were injured, ten of them in critical condition.

Blast Sent Mushroom Cloud Over Nearby Homes

Local residents reported hearing a deafening sound around 11:00 AM, followed by a towering column of smoke rising above the plant. Footage captured a massive mushroom-shaped cloud and flames from the site. The factory is located near private residential homes, increasing the danger to the surrounding area.

Over 100 People Evacuated

Emergency services evacuated more than 100 people from the premises. The regional operations headquarters confirmed that the cause of the blast is believed to be a violation of safety regulations in the gunpowder production area. Mash reported that at least 20 people remain trapped under the rubble.

Governor Visits the Scene

Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov arrived at the site to oversee emergency operations. Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors amid the debris of the destroyed workshop.

History of Deadly Accidents at Elastic

This is not the first fatal incident at the Elastic plant. In 2021, a similar explosion in the gunpowder production workshop claimed 17 lives shortly after workers began their shift. The tragedy was later linked to Razryad LLC, a company that had purchased part of the plant’s land and produced explosives there. Authorities had repeatedly found safety violations at the facility, leading to the arrest of the company’s CEO and founder during the investigation.

Significance of the Plant to the Local Community

Founded in 1962, the Elastic Synthetic Fibers Plant was for decades the sole producer of components for aerial bombs and rocket artillery systems in Russia. For the settlement of Lesnoy, home to about 8,000 people, the plant remains the town’s main employer and a cornerstone of its economy.