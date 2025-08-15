World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Federal Judge Stabbed in the Head Out of Jealousy

Federal Judge Brutally Murdered in Suspected Jealousy Attack
Incidents

A federal judge in Kamyshin, Volgograd Region, was found murdered with extreme cruelty in what investigators believe was a jealousy-fueled crime unrelated to his judicial duties.

Investigation Committee vehicle
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pulux11, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Investigation Committee vehicle

Judge Found Dead with Knife in Head

According to a source in law enforcement, the body of Vasily Vetlugin was discovered on Sovetskaya Street with a knife lodged in his head. The judge, who presided over civil cases, also had multiple other injuries.

Possible Jealousy Motive

Investigators believe the killing was not connected to Vetlugin’s professional work. The Telegram channel Baza reported that the attacker allegedly acted out of jealousy. Preliminary information suggests the suspect sought revenge for his wife’s infidelity.

Reports claim that the assailant, possibly a local businessman and military serviceman on leave, ambushed the judge near the Kamyshin District Court. He allegedly fired from a Saiga hunting rifle, cut off the victim's penis, and then inserted a knife into the victim’s head.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

According to Telegram channel 112, the perpetrator was identified as 47-year-old local resident Sergey K. He later surrendered to authorities. The Investigative Committee’s Volgograd office confirmed that the suspect is engaged in commercial activities.

Criminal Charges and Investigation

The suspect faces charges under Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder with Particular Cruelty”) and Part 1 of Article 222 (“Illegal Possession of Firearms”) of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigators are working to establish all circumstances of the crime.

Legal Expert Comments

"At this stage, the investigation does not consider the judge’s professional duties as a motive," said lawyer Oleg Zernov.

Zernov explained that Article 295 of the Criminal Code addresses attacks on judges in connection with their official duties, but in this case, the crime has been classified as murder under Article 105.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue
Society
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue Видео 
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Health
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Alaska Summit Could Lead to Partial Lifting of Russia Sanctions
World
Alaska Summit Could Lead to Partial Lifting of Russia Sanctions
Popular
Putin Admits He May Make a Deal with Trump in Alaska

President Putin suggested during pre-summit talks in Alaska that he might agree to a strategic offensive arms control deal with President Trump, despite recent reversals in UN arms pacts

Trump Rates Alaska Summit 75% Chance of Success After Putin’s Call for Treaty
Russia and FSB Destroy Ukraine’s Sapsan Missile Production Facilities
FSB Uncovers and Eliminates Ukraine’s Secret Sapsan Long-Range Missile Program
UK Admits Major Nuclear Incident at Clyde Naval Base in Scotland
Kremlin: Ukraine’s Opinion Will Not Be Considered in Putin–Trump Talks
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order
Russian Model Ksenia Alexandrova Dies in Tragic Moose Collision
Elderly Woman Diver Rescued After a Day in Icy Pacific Waters
Elderly Woman Diver Rescued After a Day in Icy Pacific Waters
Last materials
Alaska Hosts Putin–Trump Talks as Russian Delegation Faces Spartan Lodging
Subway Rebrands in Russia as Subjoy, but Not Subboy Amid Franchise Changes
Federal Judge Brutally Murdered in Suspected Jealousy Attack
Trump Rates Alaska Summit 75% Chance of Success After Putin’s Call for Treaty
Radioactive Leak Confirmed at Secret British Nuclear Submarine Facility
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Autumn Gardening Mistake: Why Deep Tilling Can Harm Your Soil
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order
Venomous Cobra Strikes Woman in Moscow Park
Miss Universe Contestant Ksenia Alexandrova Killed in Car Crash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.