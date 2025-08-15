Russian Federal Judge Stabbed in the Head Out of Jealousy

A federal judge in Kamyshin, Volgograd Region, was found murdered with extreme cruelty in what investigators believe was a jealousy-fueled crime unrelated to his judicial duties.

Judge Found Dead with Knife in Head

According to a source in law enforcement, the body of Vasily Vetlugin was discovered on Sovetskaya Street with a knife lodged in his head. The judge, who presided over civil cases, also had multiple other injuries.

Possible Jealousy Motive

Investigators believe the killing was not connected to Vetlugin’s professional work. The Telegram channel Baza reported that the attacker allegedly acted out of jealousy. Preliminary information suggests the suspect sought revenge for his wife’s infidelity.

Reports claim that the assailant, possibly a local businessman and military serviceman on leave, ambushed the judge near the Kamyshin District Court. He allegedly fired from a Saiga hunting rifle, cut off the victim's penis, and then inserted a knife into the victim’s head.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

According to Telegram channel 112, the perpetrator was identified as 47-year-old local resident Sergey K. He later surrendered to authorities. The Investigative Committee’s Volgograd office confirmed that the suspect is engaged in commercial activities.

Criminal Charges and Investigation

The suspect faces charges under Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder with Particular Cruelty”) and Part 1 of Article 222 (“Illegal Possession of Firearms”) of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigators are working to establish all circumstances of the crime.

Legal Expert Comments

"At this stage, the investigation does not consider the judge’s professional duties as a motive," said lawyer Oleg Zernov.

Zernov explained that Article 295 of the Criminal Code addresses attacks on judges in connection with their official duties, but in this case, the crime has been classified as murder under Article 105.