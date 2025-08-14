Video Shows Ukraine's Heavy Kamikaze Aircraft Crashing into Apartment Building in Rostov-on-Don

Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov

Rostov-on-Don came under attack from a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, leaving more than ten people injured and causing significant damage to residential buildings. The incident prompted local authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Residential Buildings Damaged in City Center

According to acting regional head Yury Slyusar, the strike hit streets Telmana and Lermontovskaya, damaging multiple apartment blocks. Emergency services and city administration representatives were immediately dispatched to the scene. Official reports confirmed that there were casualties, including civilians.

Over Ten Injured, Child Among Victims

Initial reports suggested at least five wounded, but later updates revealed the number was significantly higher. Local sources reported that among the injured was a child. Victims included both residents and passersby, some of whom were struck by glass shards from shattered windows and debris falling from damaged facades.

Slyusar later confirmed that two individuals were in critical condition, while another 11 were transported to hospitals. The final casualty count is still being determined.

Flying Fox Drone Used in Attack

According to investigative reports, the strike was carried out using a modified “AeroPrakt” aircraft known as the Flying Fox — a two-seat light airplane converted into a drone. This kamikaze drone can carry up to 20 kilograms of explosives. The main impact hit the parapet of a building’s roof, causing a powerful explosion.

“At first, residents mistook the flying object for a paraglider, but soon realized it was a drone due to its direct trajectory toward the building,” eyewitnesses said.

Ukraine Intended to Strike Russian Military Headquarters

Reportedly, Ukraine originally intended to strike the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don. The Ukrainian UAV was flying towards the target, but then suddenly changed its trajectory over the city center and dived into a six-story residential building. The strike hit the area of the 4th and 5th floors, damaging at least 10 apartments and injuring at least 13 people, including a child.

The Flying Fox unmanned aircraft weighs about 306 kg without explosives, its cruising range is about 1700 km and maximum speed is up to 220 km/h.

Local Emergency Declared

Following the incident, local authorities introduced an emergency regime in the affected district. A temporary shelter for displaced residents from damaged buildings was set up at School No. 50, according to Mayor Alexander Skryabin.