Ukraine Launches Major Drone Attack on Russia's Belgorod

Belgorod Under Heavy UAV Strikes: Parks Closed, Public Events Banned Amid Rising Civilian Threats

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported unprecedented Ukrainian drone attacks on Belgorod, heavily targeting the regional government building and prompting strict public safety measures.

Governor Reports Record Drone Assault

During a press conference, Gladkov stated that the regional capital had been struck by Ukrainian UAVs in a manner unseen in modern history. “Yesterday, a large number of enemy drones entered our airspace. Today, we have suffered greater losses. This is something we have not experienced in our contemporary history,” he said.

Government Building Becomes Main Target

According to Gladkov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have concentrated maximum fire over the past two days on the Belgorod regional government building. Only three officials remain inside to carry out essential duties, while the rest have been evacuated, along with personnel from the Belgorod city administration.

The governor stressed that there are no military forces in the city, and that the AFU is attempting to hit civilian command centers. “This is clearly a measure to intimidate the civilian population,” he concluded.

Casualties and Collateral Damage

One Ukrainian strike hit a moving vehicle, injuring three people who were hospitalized. The moment of impact was captured on video.

Public Spaces Closed and Events Banned

In response, all outdoor events in the Belgorod region have been banned for three days, while in the city itself, all parks, squares, and venues hosting large gatherings have been closed for two days.

The regional operations center has recommended that private companies and federal institutions prioritize employee safety and shift to remote work for the next two days. Food service establishments are prohibited from serving customers outdoors during this period.

All major shopping centers in Belgorod and the surrounding district will remain closed until Saturday, August 16. The governor emphasized that the situation is tense and the threat is serious, particularly for those in open public spaces.