Video Shows Russia Using New Laser Weapon to Counter Drones

New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video

Russia has tested and deployed a next-generation anti-drone laser system capable of destroying enemy UAVs in seconds and outperforming its American counterparts.

Laser Weapon Demonstrates Impressive Performance

According to unmanned systems expert Sergey Tovkach, the new laser-based air defense weapon is far from "science fiction" and marks a breakthrough in countering Ukrainian Armed Forces drones during the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The system is designed for close-range urban defense and equipment protection, effectively neutralizing drones at distances of two to three kilometers, with reconnaissance drones destroyed at ranges up to six kilometers.

"Laser weapons for close defense in urban areas and for protecting equipment are a practical solution against drones," — Sergey Tovkach, unmanned systems expert

Successful Field and Range Tests

During recent tests, the laser beam burned through a drone's fuel tank from 2.5 kilometers away in just seconds. The Russian military has already deployed this laser-based PVO (air defense) system in the combat zone, enabling the destruction of Ukrainian UAVs before they reach their targets. The system also has the capability to blind drone cameras.

Outperforming U.S. Counterparts

Military expert Yuri Knutov highlighted that the Russian system's 35-kilowatt power output surpasses the American C-UAS DE system, which has a 26-kilowatt emitter. While deployment costs are significant, operational expenses are lower than those of missile-based systems.

Posokh Laser Surpasses Previous Models

The anti-drone laser Posokh has passed stand tests, with developers reporting that its beam burned through one-centimeter-thick steel fifteen times faster than its predecessor. A new, more powerful setup, including an improved lens, was assembled and tested in laboratory conditions. At 50 meters, the beam burned through a drone wing in 0.1 seconds. Further long-range field tests are planned.

Combat Footage Released

Video footage posted online shows the laser striking a Ukrainian FP-1 kamikaze drone, causing it to explode within seconds of impact.