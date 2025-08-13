World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Positions

Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Incidents

Russian defense officials report intercepting HIMARS rounds, guided bombs, and over 240 drones in the latest wave of Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions.

HIMARS MLRS
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
HIMARS MLRS

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian forces launched strikes using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and guided aerial bombs. According to official data, Russian air defense systems destroyed four HIMARS projectiles and nine guided bombs within a 24-hour period.

In addition to missile and bomb attacks, Ukrainian forces deployed fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Russian targets and positions. Air defense units intercepted and destroyed 240 enemy drones, the ministry reported.

Warnings of Special Forces Activity

Earlier, Lieutenant General Apit Alaudinov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ command is preparing to deploy special forces for strikes along the Russian border. While he did not specify the exact location of a potential operation, he noted that Ukrainian troops are concentrating near certain border areas in preparation for a possible offensive.

"Ukrainian forces are preparing their special operations units for a strike on our border areas," Alaudinov said. "The exact location remains unknown."

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions and increasing cross-border incidents, as both sides continue to escalate their use of advanced weaponry in the ongoing conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Real life stories
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
World
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Women
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Popular
Peace Talks Ahead: Zelensky Announces Future Meeting With Putin and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a future three-way meeting with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, saying it is the only way to end the conflict, but admits the date remains unknown

Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Kursk Submarine Disaster: Collision Theory Still Divides Experts After 25 Years
Putin and Trump to Meet in Anchorage on August 15. Zelensky Gets Very Nervous
A Tale of Two Stories: British Media Clash Over North Korean Workers 'Enslaved' in Russia
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin
Zelensky Faces Pressure from U.S. and Europe to Accept Territorial Concessions
EU Boosts Tank Ammunition Output as NATO Military Spending Hits $1.5 Trillion
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Last materials
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.