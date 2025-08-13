HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Positions

Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones

Russian defense officials report intercepting HIMARS rounds, guided bombs, and over 240 drones in the latest wave of Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ HIMARS MLRS

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian forces launched strikes using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and guided aerial bombs. According to official data, Russian air defense systems destroyed four HIMARS projectiles and nine guided bombs within a 24-hour period.

In addition to missile and bomb attacks, Ukrainian forces deployed fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Russian targets and positions. Air defense units intercepted and destroyed 240 enemy drones, the ministry reported.

Warnings of Special Forces Activity

Earlier, Lieutenant General Apit Alaudinov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ command is preparing to deploy special forces for strikes along the Russian border. While he did not specify the exact location of a potential operation, he noted that Ukrainian troops are concentrating near certain border areas in preparation for a possible offensive.

"Ukrainian forces are preparing their special operations units for a strike on our border areas," Alaudinov said. "The exact location remains unknown."

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions and increasing cross-border incidents, as both sides continue to escalate their use of advanced weaponry in the ongoing conflict.