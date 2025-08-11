Fields in Ukraine’s Sumy region are reportedly scattered with the bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) soldiers. The Telegram channel Severny Veter published drone footage revealing the grim reality on the battlefield.
The report states, “Drone units of the 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade destroy enemy infantry using VOG grenade drops and FPV drones.” The video clearly shows numerous fallen soldiers as seen from the unmanned aerial vehicle.
Earlier reports uncovered troubling evidence of booby-trapped bodies of civilians left by Ukrainian forces during retreats. Soldiers reportedly create improvised explosive devices from any available materials to hinder enemy advances.
Additionally, thousands of relatives of deceased Ukrainian soldiers have been reportedly denied compensation by Kyiv authorities. According to pro-Russian underground sources, the family of a fighter killed in the Kursk region—whose body was returned by Russia—was refused financial support.
