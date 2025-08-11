Video Shows Russian Forces Using Flying Grenade Launchers in Special Operation Zone

The Russian Armed Forces have begun deploying drones equipped with handheld anti-tank grenade launchers (RPGs) in the ongoing special military operation (SMO) zone. War correspondent Alexander Kots published a video showcasing the use of these innovative weapons on his Telegram channel.

The footage demonstrates an attack on enemy positions using a disposable grenade launcher suspended from a first-person view (FPV) drone. Soldiers from the 5th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Guards Army are actively employing these flying grenade launchers along the Krasnoarmeysky direction.

"After firing, the launcher tube automatically drops off, the drone records the hit result, and then returns to the launch point. This effectively supports the advancement of assault groups," the statement reads.

FPV Drone Hydrangea Tested for Enhanced Accuracy

In September 2024, Russian specialists revealed testing of the FPV drone called Hydrangea (Гортензия), which is equipped with an RPG-26 "Aglen" grenade launcher featuring a guidance system that improves accuracy. The device can engage targets from an altitude of 100 to 150 meters, significantly enhancing precision strikes against enemy positions.