Video Shows Moment When Cable Car Collapses in Nalchik Tourist Zone

Cable Car Accident in Nalchik Resort Leaves Several Injured

Eight people were injured when a cable car broke in the popular resort area of Nalchik, prompting an immediate emergency response and the opening of a criminal case.

Incident in the Tourist Zone

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kabardino-Balkaria, the incident occurred at 17:45 Moscow time on Friday, when a chairlift in the resort zone suffered a cable break. Rescuers from the Russian Emergency Ministry and other emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon receiving the report, rescue teams and all emergency services rushed to the site,” the ministry stated.

Conflicting Reports on Number of Injured

Law enforcement sources told RIA Novosti that at least ten people were initially believed to be injured, with some sustaining serious injuries after falling from a height of five meters. Several passengers were left stranded at altitude, awaiting rescue. Later, Aleksei Kuznetsov, an aide to the Minister of Health, clarified that six people were injured, all with moderate or light injuries.

Rescue Operations Completed

In total, there were 21 visitors on the cable car at the time of the incident. Thirteen people were successfully evacuated, and rescue operations have since concluded.

Criminal Investigation Launched

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a case under part 2, clause “v” of Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers the provision of services not meeting safety requirements. Investigators and forensic experts are examining the scene and questioning witnesses.

Previous Incidents on the Same Cable Car

The cable car has a history of safety issues. In August last year, tourists were stranded and had to be evacuated. In August 2021, a grandmother and her grandson fell after being told to ride together. The woman was unable to secure the safety chain due to its short length. That incident also led to a criminal case.

A Popular Attraction

The cable car is a well-known attraction in Kabardino-Balkaria, carrying visitors to the summit of Mount Malaya Kizilovka. At 600 meters above sea level, it features a unique restaurant shaped like the head of the legendary hero Sosruko.