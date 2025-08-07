World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Shoots Down Storm Shadow Missiles and Hundreds of Drones in 24 Hours

Incidents

Russia’s air defense systems shot down eight British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 240 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday, August 7.

Supersonic fighter with Storm Shadow missiles
Photo: Министерство обороны Великобритании by RAF/MoD is licensed under Open Government Licence version 1.0
Supersonic fighter with Storm Shadow missiles

“Eight UK-manufactured Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles were shot down by our air defense systems,” the ministry stated in its briefing.

In addition to the cruise missiles, Russian forces also intercepted a U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, a guided aerial bomb, and dozens of other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Mass Drone Attack Repelled Overnight

According to the ministry, a massive overnight drone attack launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was successfully repelled. From 11:30 PM on Wednesday, August 6, to 6:10 AM on Thursday, August 7, a total of 82 drones were downed during the peak of the assault.

“The largest number of drones was intercepted over the Southern Federal District — 76 units. Another six drones were shot down over the Central Federal District.” — Russian Ministry of Defense

Breakdown of Regional Drone Interceptions

Among the downed UAVs, 11 were intercepted over Crimea, 10 over the Rostov region, nine over Krasnodar Krai, seven over Volgograd, and four over Belgorod. One drone each was shot down over the Kursk and Oryol regions.

Furthermore, 31 drones were neutralized over the Sea of Azov, and another eight were intercepted over the Black Sea. According to the Ministry of Defense, all aerial threats were eliminated by on-duty air defense units.

Ongoing Reporting of Western Equipment Destruction

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry has regularly reported on the destruction of Western-supplied and Ukrainian military equipment in combat zones.

In early July, the ministry reported the downing of three Storm Shadow missiles, five JDAM aerial bombs, and the interception of 173 Ukrainian drones.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
