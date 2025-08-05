Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Bus Skid on Wet Road

A devastating road accident involving a passenger bus in Russia’s Tula region has left at least 39 people injured, with dramatic footage of the crash caught on surveillance video.

The accident occurred on the morning of August 5, when the bus was en route to Moscow. According to preliminary reports, the crash happened due to dense fog and wet road conditions.

The video shows the bus losing control on a slippery highway, skidding sideways before slamming into a roadside barrier and overturning. Moments later, passengers can be seen crawling out of the wreckage, with debris scattered across the road.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, a total of 39 people sustained injuries, with emergency services responding quickly to the scene. The bus was reportedly carrying close to 50 passengers at the time of the incident.