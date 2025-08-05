Video Shows Moment as Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village in Northern India

Mountain Torrent Destroys Indian Village in Seconds

A devastating flash flood struck a village in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, August 5, leaving more than 50 people missing.

Dramatic video footage shows powerful torrents of water cascading down a mountainside and obliterating the village located at the mountain’s base, washing away houses and roads within moments.

Local police have issued a warning urging residents to stay away from water bodies as a precaution against further disasters. Emergency services are currently on site searching for survivors and assessing the full extent of the destruction.

Uttarakhand, a mountainous region often affected by monsoons and landslides, has seen an increase in extreme weather events, which some experts attribute to ongoing climate change and unchecked development near sensitive ecological zones.