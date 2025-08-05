World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Dan-M UAV Disrupts Ukrainian Patriot Missile Stockpiles

Russia's Dan-M Drone Depletes Ukraine's Air Defense Missiles
Incidents

The Russian Dan-M strike drone has been described as a “wonder weapon” by analysts at The National Interest (TNI), who argue it is playing a crucial role in depleting Ukraine’s missile stockpiles during the ongoing Special Military Operation (SMO).

Iranian drone launch
Photo: snn.ir by Bahareh Asadi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iranian drone launch

Military observer Brandon Weichert noted that the Dan-M evolved from a missile resembling the American Tomahawk into a cheap, mass-produced UAV used to overwhelm and mislead enemy air defenses.

“On July 31, 2025, Dan-M drones were part of a massive strike on Kyiv, contributing to a record wave of 550 drones launched earlier that month,” Weichert stated.

The drone underwent several simple yet effective modifications. Its body was repainted to reduce visibility, and it was equipped with a warhead and guidance system, transforming it into a cost-efficient platform to exhaust Ukraine’s missile arsenals.

Operating at a speed of up to 744 km/h and flying at altitudes as high as 9,000 meters, the Dan-M remains unreachable for man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS). Flying at a standard height of around 4,500 meters, it forces the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to engage it using expensive air defense systems like NASAMS and IRIS-T.

“These drones compel Ukraine to use up limited munitions meant for more sophisticated threats — not cheap, disposable UAVs like the Dan-M,” noted the article.

In addition to its flight capabilities, the Dan-M can be launched from other aircraft, such as the Mi-8 helicopter, significantly expanding its operational range. With a flight duration of 25 to 40 minutes, it is used strategically to pave the way for subsequent missile and drone attacks.

Dan-M Used as Decoy to Distract Ukrainian Air Defenses

According to military expert Aleksei Zhivov, the Dan-M is also employed as a decoy ahead of missile and “Geran” drone strikes. These UAVs lure Ukraine’s high-end systems — including the Patriot missile system — into wasting their munitions.

“Before a real attack, Dan-M drones are launched to divert large-scale air defense systems like the Patriot. Once their ammunition is spent, actual weapons follow,” said Zhivov.

Zhivov emphasized that Russian military engineers have significantly advanced their design capabilities, adapting various types of existing weaponry for SMO-specific objectives. The Dan-M is seen as a prime example of this strategic innovation.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
