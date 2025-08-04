Russian Soldier Survives Tank Shells and Drone Barrage Without a Scratch

A Russian assault trooper miraculously survived a close encounter with Ukrainian firepower, including tank shells and kamikaze drones, without suffering a single injury. A video capturing his escape quickly went viral online, drawing widespread attention.

According to available reports, the serviceman — call sign Azamat — from the 429th Motorized Rifle Regiment was operating near the village of Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region when he was spotted by Ukrainian reconnaissance.

Moments later, a Ukrainian tank opened fire. Two shells missed Azamat by inches, prompting him to dive into a nearby trench for cover.

"Three FPV drones were launched at his position, but one of them failed to detonate," a source close to the operation reported.

Yet again, the fighter from Vladikavkaz managed to escape death. Disoriented but unharmed, he discarded his gear and sprinted toward a nearby forested area. There, he once again came under fire.

The pattern repeated: a tank fired and missed, followed by three drones which crashed into the trees before reaching him.

In the end, Azamat made it safely back to Russian lines with no visible injuries. His incredible luck and survival instincts have now made him something of a legend online.