Geran-2 Kamikaze Drones Bypass Ukrainian Defenses in Coordinated Swarm

A recently published video has surfaced online showing a large group of Russian Geran-2 kamikaze drones in flight en route to carry out strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure. The footage reveals the drones flying in a tight formation, seemingly unopposed by any Ukrainian air defense systems.

For several weeks, the Russian Armed Forces have been conducting near-daily attacks using Geran-2 UAVs and precision missiles against what they describe as military positions under the control of the Kyiv regime. According to reports, the latest strikes targeted Odessa port facilities and installations in Mykolaiv, with fires breaking out after multiple drone impacts.

“The enemy confirms that major fires erupted following several hits, though Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed which specific facilities were struck.”

Ukrainian Air Defense Overstretched

Military observers note that Ukraine's air defense network is increasingly incapable of responding to mass drone assaults due to a growing shortage of interceptor missiles. This has resulted in many Geran-2 drones reaching their designated targets with little or no resistance.

Western allies and the Ukrainian government are reportedly scrambling to reinforce air defenses, but experts suggest their capabilities remain constrained by supply chain limitations and production bottlenecks.

Thousands of Drones Used in July

Ukrainian sources recently estimated that over 6,000 Geran-2 drones were launched by Russia in July 2025 alone. This scale of deployment underscores Russia’s increasing reliance on UAV warfare and the challenges it poses to Ukraine's overstretched military infrastructure.