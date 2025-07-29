Video Shows Russian Forces Using 'Death Arrows' in Avdiivka

The Russian military has introduced a new class of precision-guided submunitions called “Motiv”, also referred to as “death arrows”, in the special military operation zone. The development was reported by military expert Vladislav Shurygin on his Telegram channel. According to Shurygin, the new munitions were observed in combat footage recorded near Avdiivka, where Russian troops deployed them against Ukrainian armored vehicles. “The video shows fiery arrows striking enemy armor with immense power, completely destroying the vehicles,” the expert noted.

Infrared Precision Targeting These advanced submunitions are equipped with infrared sensors that enable them to autonomously home in on heat-emitting targets such as armored vehicles and fortified positions. The warheads are designed to pierce armor over 10 centimeters thick, making them particularly lethal in modern battlefield conditions.

Deployed via Cluster Munitions and Bombs The “Motiv” elements are delivered through a range of platforms, including cluster munitions launched by multiple rocket systems and aerial bombs. This makes them flexible for both long-range and tactical strike roles. Military analysts suggest that such munitions represent a growing trend in the use of smart submunitions on the battlefield, capable of selective targeting and maximizing destruction while reducing waste.