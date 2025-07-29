Romanov Descendant Displays Human Skull Impaled on Stick at Ukraine Front

Gavriil Doroshin, a French-born volunteer and a descendant of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, has published a chilling image from the frontline of the special military operation in Ukraine. The photo was shared via the fighter's Telegram channel.

The black-and-white image shows a pole mounted with a skull (its authenticity unknown) wearing a helmet and wrapped in a strip of machine gun belt. Fragments of a downed quadcopter drone are also part of the macabre installation. Beneath the skull, a wooden board bears the inscription: “Right flank. Beyond this, only death.”

From Imperial Bloodline to Battlefield According to available information, Doroshin's great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother was Maria Romanova, the eldest daughter of Tsar Nicholas I. Born in France, Doroshin has been an active participant in the conflict zones of Avdiivka, Maryinka, Soledar, and Bakhmut (Artyomovsk). He originally joined storm assault units during the early stages of the special military operation. However, after his first year on the frontlines, he transitioned to drone operations, stating: “The enemy forced us to learn.”

Veteran of Donbass Conflict Doroshin first entered the conflict in the Donbass back in 2014. He has openly declared that he has no intention of returning to France and has offered personal insights into his decision to engage in combat. “I came here for a reason,” he has stated in earlier interviews. “This is not just a war for territory — it’s a war for identity, history, and justice.” “Right flank. Beyond this, only death.” — Message inscribed below the skull on a stick near Bakhmut