The black-and-white image shows a pole mounted with a skull (its authenticity unknown) wearing a helmet and wrapped in a strip of machine gun belt. Fragments of a downed quadcopter drone are also part of the macabre installation. Beneath the skull, a wooden board bears the inscription: “Right flank. Beyond this, only death.”
From Imperial Bloodline to Battlefield
According to available information, Doroshin's great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother was Maria Romanova, the eldest daughter of Tsar Nicholas I. Born in France, Doroshin has been an active participant in the conflict zones of Avdiivka, Maryinka, Soledar, and Bakhmut (Artyomovsk).
He originally joined storm assault units during the early stages of the special military operation. However, after his first year on the frontlines, he transitioned to drone operations, stating: “The enemy forced us to learn.”
Veteran of Donbass Conflict
Doroshin first entered the conflict in the Donbass back in 2014. He has openly declared that he has no intention of returning to France and has offered personal insights into his decision to engage in combat.
“I came here for a reason,” he has stated in earlier interviews. “This is not just a war for territory — it’s a war for identity, history, and justice.”
“Right flank. Beyond this, only death.” — Message inscribed below the skull on a stick near Bakhmut
Symbolism and Psychological Warfare
The image, whether symbolic or real, is emblematic of the brutal psychological tactics often used along the front. Its location — reportedly near the contested areas of Bakhmut — reflects the intensity and deadly nature of battles taking place in eastern Ukraine.
Though controversial, such imagery has historically been used to mark territorial boundaries and serve as a deterrent. Doroshin’s act appears intended to send a message about resolve and the stakes of the conflict, especially on the so-called "right flank."