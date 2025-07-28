Russian Strike Destroys Black Hawk Helicopter Used by Ukrainian Intel

The Russian Armed Forces launched a major overnight strike on Ukrainian territory, including an Iskander missile strike on the Priluki airfield in the Chernihiv region. The attack reportedly destroyed one of two US-supplied Black Hawk helicopters, allegedly used by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/PANationalGuard/ by Сержант Эндрю Джонсон is licensed under В общественном достоянии в Соединенных Штатах. Вертолёт Black Hawk

According to reports from Mash, around 100 Geran drones were launched across Ukraine, striking military and energy facilities in the Cherkasy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. Among the key targets was the Starokostiantyniv airbase, long associated with Ukrainian air force operations.

Local Ukrainian media began reporting explosions at the Priluki airbase around 4 PM, after which a full blackout was enforced and access to the area was restricted.

Possible Target: Not Just the Helicopter

Military analyst Alexander Ivanovsky speculated that the strike may have targeted not just the helicopter itself, but specific personnel on board. Given the GUR’s reported use of the Black Hawk, he suggested the aircraft was unlikely to be carrying ordinary soldiers.

“Keep an eye out for obituaries announcing the ‘untimely death’ of a Kyiv regime or NATO figurehead,” Russian commentators remarked.

High-Precision Group Strike Across Ukraine

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the group strike included long-range air-launched high-precision weapons such as the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, as well as strike drones. The offensive reportedly destroyed key components of Ukraine’s military infrastructure — including an airbase, an ammunition depot, missile stockpiles, and drone production parts.

The scale and coordination of the attack underscore growing tensions and a shift toward targeting deeper logistical and intelligence nodes in Ukraine’s rear areas.