Moscow Must Finish War Quickly to Prepare for NATO, Says Analyst

Renowned political analyst Rostislav Ishchenko has urged Moscow to speed up the conclusion of its military operation in Ukraine, arguing that doing so could be critical in preventing a direct military standoff with NATO.

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US troops

Speaking in an interview with readers of the publication Voennoye Delo ("Military Affairs"), Ishchenko noted that the West is visibly preparing for an escalation, actively involving European countries in what appears to be a continent-wide military buildup. In this context, he believes that Russia must act swiftly and decisively.

“The sooner the conflict ends in Russia’s favor, the sooner the country can shift its full military potential to address emerging threats from NATO,” — Rostislav Ishchenko

The analyst emphasized that a significant share of Russia’s armed forces is currently tied down on the Ukrainian front, limiting flexibility elsewhere. However, if the conflict concludes with a Russian victory, Ishchenko believes the situation will change dramatically.

He argued that such a victory would leave Russia with a battle-hardened, modernized army — one that has not only triumphed in large-scale contemporary warfare, but also gained irreplaceable experience in modern combat conditions. Once unburdened from the Ukraine theater, these forces could be redeployed in full against other looming threats.

Timing Is Crucial Amid NATO Preparations

Ishchenko further stressed that Russia must precisely time the end of the operation to ensure strategic readiness. Should the European Union complete its military preparations for a potential conflict, Russia must be in a position to react swiftly and forcefully — without being distracted by ongoing commitments in Ukraine.

“Russia is trying to ensure it has a clear operational window. The moment NATO's buildup is complete, we must be ready to act — with nothing holding us back,” — Rostislav Ishchenko

The warning from Ishchenko comes amid increasing concern in Moscow over NATO’s deepening involvement in the Ukraine crisis and continued arms deliveries to Kyiv.