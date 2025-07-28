World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Expert: Swift End to Ukraine Conflict Key to Future Security

Moscow Must Finish War Quickly to Prepare for NATO, Says Analyst
Incidents

Renowned political analyst Rostislav Ishchenko has urged Moscow to speed up the conclusion of its military operation in Ukraine, arguing that doing so could be critical in preventing a direct military standoff with NATO.

US troops
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US troops

Speaking in an interview with readers of the publication Voennoye Delo ("Military Affairs"), Ishchenko noted that the West is visibly preparing for an escalation, actively involving European countries in what appears to be a continent-wide military buildup. In this context, he believes that Russia must act swiftly and decisively.

“The sooner the conflict ends in Russia’s favor, the sooner the country can shift its full military potential to address emerging threats from NATO,” — Rostislav Ishchenko

The analyst emphasized that a significant share of Russia’s armed forces is currently tied down on the Ukrainian front, limiting flexibility elsewhere. However, if the conflict concludes with a Russian victory, Ishchenko believes the situation will change dramatically.

He argued that such a victory would leave Russia with a battle-hardened, modernized army — one that has not only triumphed in large-scale contemporary warfare, but also gained irreplaceable experience in modern combat conditions. Once unburdened from the Ukraine theater, these forces could be redeployed in full against other looming threats.

Timing Is Crucial Amid NATO Preparations

Ishchenko further stressed that Russia must precisely time the end of the operation to ensure strategic readiness. Should the European Union complete its military preparations for a potential conflict, Russia must be in a position to react swiftly and forcefully — without being distracted by ongoing commitments in Ukraine.

“Russia is trying to ensure it has a clear operational window. The moment NATO's buildup is complete, we must be ready to act — with nothing holding us back,” — Rostislav Ishchenko

The warning from Ishchenko comes amid increasing concern in Moscow over NATO’s deepening involvement in the Ukraine crisis and continued arms deliveries to Kyiv.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Russia Bans All Gasoline Exports Through August 2025
Russian Strike Destroys Black Hawk Helicopter Used by Ukrainian Intel
Messi and Antonela’s Kiss Cam Moment Melts Hearts at Coldplay Concert
Moscow Must Finish War Quickly to Prepare for NATO, Says Analyst
EF-18 Hornet Startles Crowds in Daring Gijon Air Festival Flyby
Avatar 3: New Clans, New Villains, and Record-Breaking Hype
Putin-Netanyahu Call Highlights Russia’s Diplomatic Aims in Syria and Iran
Experts Say Oreshnik Missile Not Suited for Standard Military Targets
Pentagon Nuclear Upgrades Signal Renewed US Presence in UK
Turkey Ready to Host Leaders’ Summit to End Ukraine War
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.