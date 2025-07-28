Experts Say Oreshnik Missile Not Suited for Standard Military Targets

Russia’s newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, is generating sharp debate among military observers and increasing concern across NATO. Though first used in November 2024 against the Yuzhmash defense plant in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, experts now say it is a weapon with unique targeting logic that makes it ill-suited for standard battlefield strikes.

Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru by Нейросеть Oreshnik missile

According to the Military Chronicle Telegram channel, the notion that Oreshnik can be deployed against any major military site — whether an airfield, depot, or air defense node — is “superficial and incorrect.” The missile is not a one-size-fits-all tool, but a system “with an entirely different concept of employment.”

“Oreshnik is not suitable for attacking targets like the Starokostiantyniv airbase — it has a distinct targeting logic, unlike conventional tactical systems.” — Military Chronicle

Instead, the authors argue that legacy Soviet doctrine identifies traditional ballistic systems like the 9K72 (R-17) — today’s Iskander or Kinzhal — as the correct tools for hitting airbases. These missiles, which carry warheads ranging from 10 to 100 kilotons, were purpose-built for such targets.

Oreshnik first drew international attention when it struck Yuzhmash, with reports indicating that no Ukrainian air defense system was able to intercept it. Western military sources described the weapon as virtually untouchable with current missile shield technologies.

Duma Official Warns of European Use

Amid speculation over its next deployment, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma’s defense committee, said there is “no need at the moment” for another Oreshnik strike in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia possesses the missile in sufficient numbers, as it is already in serial production.

“If a real threat arises from Europe, Oreshnik can be used. Germany should think twice about delivering Taurus missiles to Ukraine.” — Andrey Kolesnik, Russian State Duma

Kolesnik’s comments serve as a pointed warning to Berlin, as Germany weighs sending long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv — a move Russia has repeatedly condemned as escalatory.

NATO Sleepless Over Russian Capabilities

In the West, concerns about Oreshnik are mounting. According to Focus, the missile has “kept NATO up at night” due to its advanced maneuverability and a range reportedly reaching 5,000 kilometers. Such performance allows the missile to strike multiple targets per launch and renders interception efforts highly complicated.

“The missile’s configuration enables the destruction of several targets with a single launch, dramatically complicating any defense measures.” — Focus

As the strategic environment in Europe evolves, Oreshnik is increasingly seen not just as a battlefield tool, but as a geopolitical message — a silent but forceful reminder of Russia’s expanding missile capabilities and its willingness to redraw NATO’s red lines.