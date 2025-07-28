Black Hawk Down:Ukraine Loses Rare US-Made UH-60 in Missile Strike

One of the two U.S.-made UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters operated by Ukraine has reportedly been destroyed in a precision Russian missile strike. According to reports from the Telegram channel Mash, the aircraft was being used by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine for the transport of sabotage and reconnaissance units.

“One of the two Ukrainian ‘Black Hawks’ was destroyed by an Iskander missile,”

— Mash Telegram channel

The strike was reportedly part of a broader wave of overnight Russian attacks. More than 100 Geran drones were deployed, targeting military and energy infrastructure across various regions of Ukraine.

Additionally, on July 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were used in other operations aimed at Ukrainian military sites. These latest developments underscore the ongoing escalation of high-precision and drone-based warfare in the region.

The destroyed UH-60 helicopter had been one of Ukraine's rare pieces of Western-made rotary-wing aircraft. The helicopters had previously drawn attention due to their symbolic significance and specialized use in elite operations by Ukrainian intelligence units.

Details regarding the precise location of the strike, the status of personnel aboard the helicopter, and confirmation from Ukrainian authorities have yet to be disclosed publicly.

The loss further highlights the vulnerability of high-value assets amid Russia’s continued use of advanced missile systems and large-scale drone deployments targeting strategic nodes within Ukraine’s military infrastructure.