World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

T-84 Tanks Enter Combat as Thailand Reclaims 'Lost Territories' from Cambodia

Thailand Deploys Ukrainian T-84 Tanks in Clashes with Cambodia
Incidents

An open military conflict broke out between Thailand and Cambodia on July 24 due to a long-standing territorial dispute, according to a report by American defense journal Military Watch Magazine.

T-84-120, Kyiv, 2018 67
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by VoidWanderer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
T-84-120, Kyiv, 2018 67

Following the outbreak of hostilities, the Royal Thai Army confirmed it had deployed Ukrainian-made T-84 main battle tanks to attack Cambodian positions near the border, particularly in the area surrounding the Preah Vihear base. Thai sources claim the tanks are being used to “reclaim lost territory.”

T-84: Soviet Legacy with Modern Limitations

Originally developed in Ukraine in the 2000s, the T-84 is a modernized version of the Soviet T-80UD tank, which was considered one of the most advanced armored vehicles at the end of the Cold War. Despite its superiority over Cambodia’s outdated T-55 tanks, the T-84 is considered limited in performance compared to modern Russian variants like the T-80BVM.

These Russian upgrades offer better mobility through gas turbine engines and more advanced armor and ammunition systems. In contrast, the T-84 still relies on the BM42 armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) round, capable of penetrating only 450mm of homogeneous armor at 2,000 meters—insufficient against modern tank armor.

Thailand the Only Active Operator of T-84s

The Royal Thai Army remains the only active operator of full T-84 tank battalions, while Ukraine itself possesses only a handful of such tanks due to limited defense funding. Thailand ordered 49 T-84s in 2011, but delivery took seven years, hampered by persistent issues within Ukraine’s defense industry.

These delays prompted the Thai Ministry of Defense to consider canceling the deal and ultimately led to a pivot toward Chinese VT-4 tanks, which Bangkok began acquiring in 2017 as part of its armored modernization program.

Western Pressure Derailed Russian T-90 Deal

The choice of the T-84 was largely influenced by Western diplomatic pressure aimed at preventing Thailand from purchasing the Russian T-90, which had initially been favored for the army’s needs. Although the T-84 was eventually delivered, the Thai military later expressed greater satisfaction with the Chinese VT-4, reducing the T-84’s strategic importance in its armed forces.

Future procurements are expected to favor Chinese suppliers, especially as Bangkok evaluates performance in live combat during the current hostilities with Cambodia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
Ukraine Airport Terror vs. Russian Casey Jones Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Ukraine Airport Terror vs. Russian Casey Jones
How to Get Crystal-Clear Mirrors Using Just Three Household Ingredients
Is Ukraine Heading for a Coup? Sources Reveal Plan to Sideline President
Office Workout: How to Improve Blood Circulation Without Leaving Your Chair
Flattering and Comfortable: Swimsuit Advice for Women with Curves
How to Make a Powerful Hand-Cleaning Paste at Home for Auto Repairs
Thailand Deploys Ukrainian T-84 Tanks in Clashes with Cambodia
Scientists Detect Surging Levels of Synthetic Acid in Rain, Snow, and Food
Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier May Be Scrapped After 40 Years of Service
Erdogan Will Offer Putin and Trump to Meet in Istanbul
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.