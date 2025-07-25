Moment of Explosion at Saratov Apartment Building Captured on Video

Video Shows Moment of Explosion of Apartment Building in Saratov

A tragic gas explosion occurred on July 25 in the Russian city of Saratov, leading to the collapse of part of a residential building on Blynova Street, building 2. According to emergency officials, three people have died, including a child, while others remain trapped or injured under the rubble.

Videos from the scene show that the collapse affected floors seven through ten most severely, with additional structural damage down to the first floor. Officials estimate that up to 30 apartments may have been destroyed in the blast.

The Russian Emergency Ministry (MChS) and regional prosecutors have launched an immediate investigation into the explosion, while the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code — violation of safety standards during services or construction. The offense carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

“The preliminary cause is a gas leak,” wrote Governor Roman Busargin on his Telegram channel. He confirmed that residents were being evacuated and temporary shelters were set up for the displaced.

A 24-hour emergency command center was established at the site, and a dedicated hotline will soon be launched. Busargin said that the top priority is search and rescue operations and providing aid to victims. Structural engineers are inspecting the remaining parts of the building to determine whether further collapse is possible.

Witnesses and local reports confirm that the explosion was powerful enough to send debris flying across the surrounding area. Rescue teams, including canine units, are continuing to search for survivors trapped in the wreckage.

Initial reports also indicate that the building had suffered from gas infrastructure issues prior to the explosion, and some residents had previously complained about the lack of proper maintenance and gas leak detection by management companies.

As Saratov mourns the lives lost, authorities are under pressure to determine the cause and accountability for this preventable tragedy.