Man Attacks Female Employees with Arrows at St. Petersburg Factory

Arrow Attack at Russian Research Plant: Two Women in Critical Condition

In St. Petersburg, two women are in intensive care after being shot with arrows by a man at the entrance to a facility affiliated with a research institute. According to Fontanka, one woman is in critical condition, the other in extremely critical condition.

The attacker, previously charged with hooliganism, had reportedly evaded the plant's security checkpoint on a prior occasion, bypassing the turnstile. His access badge was then deactivated.

Upon returning to work and discovering he could no longer enter, the man allegedly initiated a violent conflict with staff at the checkpoint. Motivated by personal animosity, he used a bow to attack two female employees stationed at the security gate of the enterprise in the Vyborghsky District.

He struck a 51-year-old shift supervisor in the abdomen and wounded a 65-year-old security guard. Both women were immediately hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

The attacker was detained at the scene. Authorities have launched a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 30 and Clause "a" of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code — attempted murder of two individuals. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.