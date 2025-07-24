Russian AN-24 with Children Onboard Crashes in Amur Region Mountains

Angara Airlines AN-24 Crashes Near Tynda with Nearly 50 Onboard

An Angara Airlines AN-24 aircraft has crashed in the Amur Region of Russia, with its wreckage found 15 kilometers from the city of Tynda. Initial aerial inspection revealed no signs of survivors, though rescue teams stress that individuals could still be found alive during ground searches due to the dense vegetation and difficult terrain.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Игорь Бубин is licensed under GFDL 1.2 Antonov An-24 27307608, Lugansk RP34757

It was later confirmed that the crash left no survivors.

The debris was located on a mountainside in a remote and rugged part of the region, according to reports from RIA Novosti.

"No living persons were found during the aerial search, but the area is hard to access, with thick vegetation. Survivors may still be located during ground operations. So far, the aerial survey has shown nothing conclusive," rescuers stated.

Emergency officials are currently determining where ground teams can land and how best to access and examine the crash site.

Technical Failure and Human Error Among Theories

The Eastern Division of Russia’s Investigative Committee for Transport has announced that both mechanical failure and pilot error are being considered as possible causes of the crash.

"Several scenarios are being developed. The first is technical malfunction; the second, as is often the case, involves human error or flight protocol violations," said Vladimir Anufriev, First Deputy Chief of the agency.

The AN-24 aircraft involved was manufactured nearly 50 years ago, though its airworthiness certificate had been extended through 2036.

Almost 50 People Onboard, Including Children

On the morning of July 24, communication was lost with the AN-24 as it flew over the Amur Region. The aircraft, operated by Angara Airlines, was en route from Khabarovsk to Blagoveshchensk to Tynda. According to preliminary reports, the plane lost contact just a few kilometers from its destination airport.

Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov stated that there were 43 passengers onboard, including 5 children, and 6 crew members, bringing the total to 49 people.