Russian Army Captures Land Area Equal to Luxembourg in 2025

Since the start of 2025, Russian armed forces have seized Ukrainian territory equivalent in size to the entire country of Luxembourg. This assessment was shared by Julian Röpcke, journalist for Bild and military analyst.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Army of Russia

“While Kyiv argues with Berlin and Washington over new air defense systems and long-range weapons, the battlefield situation in the east of the country is becoming increasingly dramatic,” the author emphasized.

According to Röpcke's estimates, Russian forces have captured approximately 2,395 square kilometers since January. He notes this area is comparable to Luxembourg’s total landmass (2,586 sq km) or Germany’s federal state of Saarland (2,569 sq km).

Earlier, the Ukrainian analytics platform DeepState reported that Russian troops had broken through Ukrainian defenses at two additional points along the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian forces have also reportedly entered the village of Yablonivka near Kostiantynivka.

The continued advance highlights Moscow’s growing momentum on the eastern front, while Ukraine’s allies remain entangled in internal political debates over military aid.