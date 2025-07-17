T-90: Russia’s Most Advanced Tank in Special Operation Zone

The T-90 tank remains the most advanced and powerful Russian armored vehicle deployed in the zone of the special military operation, according to Andrei Golovatyuk, military expert, political science PhD, and a member of the presidium of the Officers of Russia organization.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Main battle tank T-90MS

In an interview with Pravda.ru, Golovatyuk explained that multiple Russian tank models are currently in active use, including the T-90, T-80, and T-72. Deployment varies depending on tactical requirements and equipment configurations, but the T-90 stands out as the most technologically sophisticated.

“At the moment, the T-90 is the most modern Russian tank deployed in the special operation zone,” emphasized Golovatyuk.

He noted that modern combat conditions have redefined the role of tanks, with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) emerging as the primary threat to armored units. As a result, tanks are increasingly used from concealed positions as mobile artillery platforms.

“Tanks are mainly used from masked positions, functioning as artillery weapons for artillery and counter-battery missions. They serve as mobile fire support assets,” he explained.

Addressing the question of confrontations with Western-made tanks, Golovatyuk stressed that there are no classical tank battles in the current theater of operations. Instead, Western tanks like the American M1 Abrams and German Leopard are being destroyed not only by Russian tanks but also by UAVs.

“The American Abrams and German Leopards — as we’ve seen — are being destroyed both by our tanks and by our drones,” said the expert.

The statement underscores the growing importance of drone warfare and evolving tactical doctrines that prioritize survivability, precision, and remote firepower over traditional tank engagements.