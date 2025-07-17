Hypermarket Mall Fire in Iraq's El-Kut Leaves 63 Dead, 40 Injured

63 Killed in Fire at Hypermarket Mall in Iraq’s Kut City

A devastating fire broke out at the Hypermarket Mall in the eastern Iraqi city of El-Kut, killing 63 people and injuring at least 40 others, according to the country’s state-run news agency INA.

"We mourn the loss of a noble group of sons and daughters of our province," said Wasit Governor Mohammed Jamil al-Mayahi. "We have lost around 50 people—men, women, and children—in this tragic fire."

In response to the disaster, the governor has declared a three-day period of mourning across Wasit Province. Al-Mayahi also raised suspicions about the origin of the fire, calling the circumstances “suspicious” and pledging to release preliminary results of the investigation within 24 hours.

Criminal proceedings have been launched against several individuals, including the building’s owner and the mall’s management, who are allegedly linked to the incident either directly or indirectly.

"We will show no leniency toward those responsible," al-Mayahi stated. "Those found guilty will be held fully accountable."

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, but local reports suggest the rapid spread of flames and possible safety violations may have contributed to the high death toll.