Su-57 in Ukraine: Russia’s Stealth Fighter Serves Primarily as Interceptor

The Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter Su-57 is being used in the zone of the Special Military Operation mainly in the role of an interceptor, according to Pravda.Ru military and political analyst Alexander Pylaev.

He noted that the Su-57 operates within an integrated air defense system, with its main function focused on airspace control and the elimination of aerial targets. However, for its full potential to be realized, it relies on long-range radar detection support.

"For all its technological sophistication, it cannot independently monitor vast radar zones or detect incoming Ukrainian aircraft with precision. It needs a larger-scale radar platform. Something like the A-50," — emphasized Pylaev.

According to the analyst, the coordinated operation between the Su-57 and Russia's A-50 airborne early warning aircraft may have contributed to a significant spike in Ukrainian aircraft losses observed 8–9 months ago.

"There was a period about 8 to 9 months ago when a large number of Ukrainian fighter jets—what remained of their air force—started crashing one after another," — recalled the expert.

Pylaev further stressed that the Su-57 is a stealthy, agile, and highly protected aircraft equipped with advanced weaponry, but it still requires precise external target designation for optimal effectiveness.