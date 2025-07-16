World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Video Captures Huge Explosion as Israel Strikes Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus

Israel Targets Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a drone strike on the Syrian Ministry of Defense building in the capital city of Damascus, according to a statement published on the IDF’s official Telegram channel.

“A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck the entrance to the military headquarters of the Syrian regime in the Damascus area,” the announcement read.

According to Al Jazeera, the strike caused casualties, though the number of victims was not disclosed. Sky News Arabia reported that the IDF conducted three separate strikes, one of which resulted in a loud explosion in Omayyad Square.

Security sources from the Syrian Ministry of Defense told Reuters that at least two drone strikes hit the building, forcing officers to seek shelter in the basement. Syria’s state-run broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya stated that two civilians were injured in the attack.

The IDF's action comes amid heightened military readiness near the Israeli-Syrian border, as the situation deteriorates in the province of Suwayda, where Druze and Bedouin forces have clashed violently. In response, Damascus deployed government troops to the region in an attempt to stabilize the area.

