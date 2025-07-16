Israel Strikes Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria

Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions

The Israeli Air Force has conducted an airstrike on the presidential palace in Damascus, the former official residence of ex-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to a report by Israeli broadcaster N12. Footage from the scene has circulated widely on social media platforms.

Prior to this, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on the Syrian General Staff complex in the Damascus area, reportedly targeting the entrance to the military site.

On July 15, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would respond militarily to Syrian government forces in retaliation for their involvement in attacks on Druze-populated towns in the province of Suwayda. Israel accused Damascus of violating demilitarization agreements that prohibit the deployment of military forces in southern Syria.

The escalation follows a violent incident on July 13, when armed groups attacked several Druze communities in Suwayda, temporarily cutting off road access between the province and Damascus. Druze self-defense units engaged the attackers to protect civilians. According to Syria’s Ministry of Defense, over 30 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the clashes. Additionally, 20 fighters from the Syrian Transitional Government forces reportedly sustained fatal injuries.