Ukraine’s Army Faces Second Encirclement in DPR: 6,000 Troops To Be Annihilated

6,000 Ukrainian Troops at Risk of Encirclement Near Pokrovsk
Incidents

As many as 6,000 Ukrainian troops could be facing encirclement by Russian forces near Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmiysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to a report from Mash. The area is becoming a potential kill zone as Russian formations close in from multiple directions.

Ukrainian marines
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian marines

Russian motorized rifle brigades have launched a strong push north of the city, while at least three additional brigades are striking from the southwest near the village of Peschanoe. Ukrainian forces are being forced to redeploy troops from the Dnipropetrovsk region to bolster the weakening defenses in the Donbas.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in the settlement of Novoeconomichne, where three Ukrainian temporary deployment centers and over a dozen pieces of equipment were reportedly destroyed in the past 24 hours. It marks the second time in recent days that Russian forces have successfully established a firetrap to encircle AFU units.

On July 9, reports indicated that another 8,000 Ukrainian troops, including foreign fighters, were at risk of encirclement in the town of Konstantinovka. Sources noted the presence of British, Georgian, and French Legion soldiers within those units. Military analyst Yan Gagin emphasized that such a maneuver would significantly weaken Kyiv’s positions and bring Russian troops closer to the constitutional borders of the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Russian storm units have reportedly entered the eastern areas of Dimitrov (Ukrainian: Mirnograd), capturing the Nikolaevka district. Dimitrov is part of the same urban agglomeration as Pokrovsk, making its capture strategically valuable.

Ukraine’s defenses appear increasingly strained, with rapid Russian advances preventing adequate regrouping. The swift maneuvers of Russian assault teams are proving particularly effective on this sector of the front.

Russian Forces Advance Elsewhere

Beyond the Donetsk axis, Russian troops are pushing forward on other fronts as well, including in the Kharkiv region. Reports suggest Russian units have advanced toward Borshchova Andriivka and Zelenyi Hai, securing control of roughly eight square kilometers. Ukrainian military analysts have confirmed the Russian gains.

In recent days, the Russian army has also taken control of Bessalivka in the Sumy region, Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk, and Tolste in Donetsk. Near Oleksandrivka in Sumy, the AFU has reportedly suffered substantial losses.

According to Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, the Russian army is making daily progress in both Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk, signaling growing momentum in Russia’s ongoing offensive campaign.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk 
U.S. Air Force Upgrades GBU-57 Bombs After Use in Iran
U.S. Air Force Upgrades GBU-57 Bombs After Use in Iran
Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video
Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video 
Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.