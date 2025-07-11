Video Shows Iskander Missiles Hitting Targets in Kyiv

In the early hours of July 10, Russian forces launched one of the largest aerial attacks on Kyiv in recent months, unleashing over 100 Geran-type kamikaze drones and several Iskander missiles in a concentrated strike on Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the primary targets of the operation were defense enterprises, notably the “Artem” plant and “Kuznya na Rybalskomu” (Forge on Rybalskyi), both of which are known for producing unmanned aerial vehicles and armored vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The attack triggered multiple fires across the capital and blanketed much of the city in thick smoke. Air raid sirens reportedly lasted for nearly ten hours, creating a tense and prolonged night for residents.

Moscow claims all intended targets were successfully struck and criticized the performance of Ukraine’s air defenses, which, according to Russian sources, demonstrated “low efficiency” during the operation. Independent assessments of the full extent of the damage have yet to emerge.

This marks the second large-scale strike targeting military infrastructure in Kyiv within a single week, underscoring a shift in Russian tactics toward sustained pressure on Ukraine’s domestic arms production capabilities.

As of the morning of July 10, no official casualty figures have been released by Ukrainian authorities. However, emergency services were reportedly working to contain fires at several industrial sites throughout the capital.

The timing and precision of the strike suggest that Russian reconnaissance and targeting capabilities continue to improve, with Kyiv’s military infrastructure now appearing increasingly vulnerable to deep-strike aerial operations.