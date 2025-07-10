Rare Video Shows Iskander Missing Striking Ukrainian Marine Base in Mykolaiv Region

Iskander-M Destroys 35th Brigade’s Camp in Mykolaiv Region

Russian forces have carried out a high-precision missile strike on a temporary deployment site used by Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade in the vicinity of Barativka, Mykolaiv region.

The strike was captured on video and widely circulated online, showing the moment a Russian Iskander-M missile hits a hangar used as the base's central facility.

Footage recorded by a reconnaissance drone shows a textbook detonation of the missile’s warhead in the air, with fragmentation spreading over an estimated 500-meter radius. The hangar itself appears to be completely destroyed in the explosion.

Such strikes have become increasingly frequent, as Russian military intelligence improves its ability to detect and geo-locate Ukrainian military positions in near real time. Once targets are identified, coordinates are quickly passed to missile units. These operations are often supported by objective surveillance systems for accuracy and post-strike assessment.

In this instance, the entire sequence — from missile approach to destruction and aftermath — was recorded by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Visual evidence suggests the strike resulted in total loss of life at the facility.

The 35th Marine Brigade is considered one of Ukraine’s better-trained units, frequently deployed in contested sectors of the front. Its losses may impact operations elsewhere along the southern axis.