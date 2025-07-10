Ukrainian SBU Colonel Killed in Kyiv Was Behind Operations Against Russia

Colonel Ivan Voronych, a senior officer in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was shot dead in broad daylight in Kyiv on July 10. The killing took place in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, just outside the apartment building where he lived.

Surveillance footage captured the moment Voronych exited his building and headed toward the parking lot, where he was approached by a masked gunman in a balaclava. The assassin opened fire at close range before fleeing the scene.

The identity of the victim was first disclosed by former Ukrainian MP Ihor Mosiychuk and later confirmed by Roman Chervinsky, a former commander in Ukraine’s special operations forces. According to Chervinsky, Voronych had been deeply involved in anti-Russian operations since 2014 and was instrumental in developing one of the SBU’s most impactful covert departments.

“He was there from the beginning,” Chervinsky said. “The very same unit that is now causing a great deal of trouble for [Russia] owes much to his groundwork.”

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the officer’s death but did not publicly name him. According to law enforcement sources cited by Ukrainian outlet Strana, Voronych held the position of senior operative in the 1st Department of the SBU’s 16th Directorate for Special Operations.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 348 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, covering attacks on law enforcement or military personnel. The investigation is ongoing.